IMF chief: China response to stock plunge won't weigh on currency review
July 29, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 2 years ago

IMF chief: China response to stock plunge won't weigh on currency review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - China’s policy response to a plunge in its stock market is unlikely to affect the International Monetary Fund’s decision on whether to include the yuan currency in its special drawing rights basket of currencies, the international lender’s chief said on Wednesday.

Commenting on Beijing’s efforts to prop up stocks, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said: “Is that going to impact our assessment of the drawing rights basket? I don’t think so.”

“We will continue to do the work, and I don’t think we’ll be undue derailed by some market variations that we’ve seen recently,” she said in a news conference. (Reporting by Jason Lange and Michael Flaherty; Editing by Susan Heavey)

