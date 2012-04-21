FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says will "not be absent" from IMF fund boost
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 21, 2012 / 1:56 AM / in 5 years

China says will "not be absent" from IMF fund boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - China said it will “not be absent” from plans to enhance funds for the International Monetary Fund and repeated its confidence in euro zone economies, according to a People’s Bank of China statement issued on Saturday after an IMF meeting in Washington.

“Regarding increasing resources for the IMF on the basis of a consenus in the international community, China will not be absent from the table,” said the statement on the PBOC’s website (www.pbc.gov.cn) summarising Chinese speeches at the meeting.

The statement did not say how much China might contribute.

China “believes Europe fully possesses the wisdom and ability to appropriately address the euro debt crisis, and China has confidence in the economic and financial stability of the euro zone,” the statement said. (Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Ron Popeski)

