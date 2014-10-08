China's Zhu: Asia-Pacific trade deal would be incomplete without Beijing

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A trade pact sought by the Unites States, Japan and other Asia-Pacific nations would be “incomplete” in the long term without China, a top Chinese official said on Wednesday.

Beijing is currently not at the table with the 12 nations negotiating the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal, but China’s Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said it would be lacking without China’s vast economy.

“We want to see the real development of the TPP here,” Zhu said at an event hosted by a U.S. think tank. “We want to see the Chinese economy more integrated with the global system.”

Zhu was in Washington for the fall meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. (Reporting by Jason Lange and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Andrea Ricci)