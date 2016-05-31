FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China futures exchange says hedging activity caused flash crash
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 1, 2016 / 12:01 AM / a year ago

China futures exchange says hedging activity caused flash crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Reuters) - The China Financial Futures Exchange said that sell orders from a hedging client triggered technical selling that caused Tuesday’s flash crash.

The June futures contracts on China’s blue-chip CSI300 index plunged the 10 percent daily limit at 10:42 a.m. time on Tuesday, but recovered all its losses within that minute in high volume.

The exchange said that 398 contacts of sell orders from a certain hedging client were executed at market prices consecutively. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
