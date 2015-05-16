FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China, India sign more than $22 billion in deals - Indian embassy
May 16, 2015 / 4:01 AM / 2 years ago

China, India sign more than $22 billion in deals - Indian embassy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 16 (Reuters) - China and India signed deals worth more than $22 billion in areas including renewable energy, ports, financing and industrial parks, an Indian embassy official said on Saturday.

Namgya C. Khampa, of the Indian Embassy in China, made the remarks at the end of a three-day visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which he sought to boost economic ties and quell anxiety over a border dispute between the neighbours. (Reporting By Sue-Lin Wong, Writing By Megha Rajagopalan in BEIJING)

