China Premier Li: China, India need to strengthen mutual political trust

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (L) shake hands during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodonews/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and India need to strengthen mutual political trust so that together they can build a fairer and more reasonable international order, China’s Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday.

Li was speaking to reporters after a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi is on a three-day visit to China as the two world’s two largest countries by population work to boost economic ties despite decades of mistrust.