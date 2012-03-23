FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China, Indonesia sign deals worth potential $17 bln
#Basic Materials
March 23, 2012 / 6:51 AM / in 6 years

China, Indonesia sign deals worth potential $17 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, March 23 (Reuters) - China and Indonesia signed prospective deals worth potentially more than $17 billion on Friday in the fields of mining, hydropower and steel, state media reported, during a visit by Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono to Beijing.

The official Xinhua news agency said there were 15 projects in all covered by what it called cooperation agreements, which included ones on agriculture and textiles.

It did not provide a breakdown nor give any details. China often uses the opportunity of such state visits to formalise previously announced agreements.

Xinhua said companies attending the business summit at which the agreements were signed included China Huadian Corp, China National Offshore Oil, China Harbour Engineering and Krakatau Steel, Indonesia’s biggest steel maker.

China and Indonesia should focus on working together to increase cooperation and investment in infrastructure, telecoms and energy, Xinhua cited Yudhoyono as saying. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)

