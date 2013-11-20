FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China industrial capacity utilisation at 3-year low in H1 -NDRC
November 20, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

China industrial capacity utilisation at 3-year low in H1 -NDRC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China’s industrial capacity utilisation rate stood at 78 percent in the first half of this year, its lowest point since the fourth quarter of 2009, a government official said.

Li Zhongjuan, an official with China’s top planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said some industries were worse than others, with more than a quarter of the total capacity in 21 out of 39 sectors standing idle in the first half.

Li was speaking at a steel industry meeting to discuss the implementation of China’s latest industrial overcapacity measures published in October, according to a notice posted on the NDRC’s website (www.ndrc.gov.cn) on Wednesday.

The new measures said they would make use of new pricing mechanisms as well as tougher environmental and resource use standards in order to thin out bloated sectors like steel, glassmaking and aluminium. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

