RPT-China to fasttrack infrastructure investments - paper

SHANGHAI, May 22 (Reuters) - The Chinese government will fast track its approval of infrastructure investments to combat slowing growth and a sluggish property sector, the state-backed China Securities Journal said on Tuesday, citing government sources.

It has asked various parties to submit project proposals by end of June, even those initially earmarked for the end of the year, the paper said.

Sources added that Beijing does not rule out bringing forward next year’s projects, if it deems more investments are needed to stimulate the economy this year.

Analysts told the paper this was an example of the government using active fiscal policy and policy adjustments to stimulate the economy at a time when tight credit has limited the ability of local governments to invest.

Infrastructure investment is being approved much more quickly this year compared to the past two years, the paper noted.

It also cited media reports saying that the central government will speed up budget allocations to various construction projects, including highway construction.

Last year, the Ministry of Transport had allocated all the funds in its budget by September, much more quickly than previous years.