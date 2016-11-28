CORRECTED-China approves $36 bln railway plan for Jing-Jin-Ji megacity

(Corrects to show projects will be built over years to 2020, not 2030, adds currency conversion)

SHANGHAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China has approved a 247 billion yuan ($36 billion) railway plan to improve transport links between the capital Beijing, the port city of Tianjin, and the neighbouring province of Hebei, part of plans to integrate the three areas into a mega-city.

The National Development and Reform Commission said in a online statement on Monday that the plan will span nine projects that total 1,100 km (683 miles) long. These projects will be built over the years to 2020, and are part of a wider plan that will stretch to 2030, it said.

The current population of the three areas is estimated at around 110 million, and by the time it's complete, the so-called Jing-Jin-Ji project will span 212,000 sq km (82,000 sq miles), or more than twice the size of South Korea. ($1 = 6.9018 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Michael Perry)