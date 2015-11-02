FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China approves $6.7 bln high-speed railway project
November 2, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

China approves $6.7 bln high-speed railway project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China has approved construction plans for a high-speed railway project worth 42.7 billion yuan ($6.7 billion), the country’s top economic planner said in a statement on Monday.

The high-speed railway will run through central Henan province and eastern Anhui province.

Beijing has approved billions of dollars in infrastructure projects in recent months to stem a sharp economic slowdown. The government has been particularly keen to promote projects in the less-developed western part of the country.

$1 = 6.3419 Chinese yuan Reporting by China Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

