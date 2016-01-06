FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China state planner approves $5.3-bln high-speed rail projects
January 6, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 6 (Reuters) - China’s top economic planner on Wednesday approved two high-speed railway projects with a total value of 34.6 billion yuan ($5.28 billion), a move to hasten infrastructure projects to boost economic growth.

One project is a 197-km (122-mile) rail link between northeastern Liaoning province and northern Inner Mongolia, and the other involves an investment of 17.02 billion yuan ($2.6 billion) in a separate rail link between different cities in the two regions, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on its website. ($1=6.5591 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

