China to invest $4.2 billion in Beijing-Hebei high-speed rail link
January 15, 2016

China to invest $4.2 billion in Beijing-Hebei high-speed rail link

BEIJING, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China’s state planner said it has approved a 27.4 billion yuan ($4.16 billion) high-speed rail project which will link Beijing’s new airport with neighbouring Hebei province.

The project will take three-and-a-half years to complete, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on its website on Friday. It did not provide a project start date.

The government has flagged that it intends to spend more on infrastructure to shore up the cooling economy.

$1 = 6.5865 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk

