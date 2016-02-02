FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China approves $1.7 bln rail project in Fujian province
#Industrials
February 2, 2016 / 3:23 AM / 2 years ago

China approves $1.7 bln rail project in Fujian province

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 2 (Reuters) - China’s top economic planner said on Tuesday that it had given the green light to a railway project in the southeastern province of Fujian, the latest slew of infrastructure approvals as Beijing looks to avert a sharp slowdown in the economy.

The project, with a total investment value of 11.1 billion yuan ($1.69 billion), will involve the construction of a 162 km (101 mile) railway in the province and is expected to take 4.5 years, according to a statement posted on the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) website.

($1 = 6.5793 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

