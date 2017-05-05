CORRECTED-Tata Sons appoints investment banking veteran as CFO
MUMBAI, May 22 Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, has appointed Saurabh Agrawal as the chief financial officer of the company.
BEIJING May 5 China's insurance regulator has banned Anbang Life Insurance Co from applying for issuance of new products for three months for inappropriate design of products and disrupting market order, it said in an online public notice on Friday.
The regulator also instructed Anbang to rectify its product development and management.
A spokesman for Anbang Insurance Group Co, the parent company of Anbang Life (IPO-ABLF.HK), did not immediately comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting By Beijing monitoring desk; Editing by Randy Fabi)
MUMBAI, May 22 Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, has appointed Saurabh Agrawal as the chief financial officer of the company.
DUBAI, May 22 Abu Dhabi-listed Aldar Properties won a contract on Monday to build a new site for the twofour54 free trade zone that hosts media firms.
LONDON, May 22 Alistair Cross was flying high after showing in a pilot project how blockchain - the technology first developed for the crypto-currency bitcoin - could transform the old-fashioned and secretive world of commodity trading.