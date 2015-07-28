FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China insurance funds raise stock, security investments in H1 - regulator
July 28, 2015

China insurance funds raise stock, security investments in H1 - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 28 (Reuters) - Chinese insurance funds invested 14.84 percent of their capital in stocks and securities in the first six months of 2015, a rise of 3.78 percentage points from the end of 2014, the country’s insurance regulator said on Tuesday.

Insurance funds invested 60.11 percent of their capital in banking deposits and bonds over the same period, a 5.17 percentage point drop from the end of last year, the China Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a press release issued at a briefing in Beijing. (Reporting by Wang Lei; Editing By Nicholas Heath and Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
