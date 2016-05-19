FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Solvency ratios at 11 Chinese insurers nearing regulatory red line - Caixin
#Financials
May 19, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

Solvency ratios at 11 Chinese insurers nearing regulatory red line - Caixin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 19 (Reuters) - First-quarter reports from 120 insurance firms show that solvency ratios at 10 life insurance firms and one property insurance firm are nearing regulatory red lines, the online financial magazine Caixin reported on Thursday.

According to China’s regulatory regime, insurance firms are required to maintain solvency ratios above 100 percent, or be subject to penalties on the scope of their business and financing activities, Caixin said.

In the wake of record lending and credit in the first quarter, some policymakers and official media have begun expressing concerns about the risks of China’s debt build-up.

On May 9, an editorial in the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the ruling Communist party, said that China could suffer from a financial crisis if the government relies too much on debt to stimulate growth. (Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
