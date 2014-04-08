FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-China relaxes M&A rules for insurance industry
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 8, 2014 / 2:46 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-China relaxes M&A rules for insurance industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to make clear new rules apply to peers with competing product lines)

SHANGHAI, April 8 (Reuters) - Insurers in China, including Chinese-based foreign insurers, will be allowed to buy stakes in more than one peer that competes in the same product lines, according to new rules issued by the Chinese insurance regulator and seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The new regulations aimed at facilitating consolidation in the industry, were published by the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) on its website dated last Friday.

Current regulations restrict insurers from buying a stake in more than one peer that markets similar products.

The new rules could see stronger companies investing in their weaker counterparts. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Additional reporting by Lawrence White in HONG KONG; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.