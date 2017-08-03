FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China insurers' first-half profits up 10 percent on year
#Financials
August 3, 2017 / 2:58 AM / an hour ago

China insurers' first-half profits up 10 percent on year

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China's insurance industry profits grew 10.03 percent year-on-year to 116.1 billion yuan ($17.26 billion) in the first half of 2017, the country's top insurance regulator said on Thursday.

Total premium income in the January-June period rose 23 percent to 2.31 trillion yuan, an official with the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC), said at a press conference in Beijing.

Outstanding investment stood at 14.5 trillion yuan, up 8.28 percent from the beginning of this year.

The investment yield was 2.62 percent in the first six months of this year.

Authorities have rolled out a series of measures this year aimed at preventing asset-liability mismatches and speculative acquisitions by insurance companies. ($1 = 6.7284 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Lisa Twaronite)

