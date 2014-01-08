FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China lets insurers invest in ChiNext startups - paper
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 8, 2014 / 1:21 AM / 4 years ago

China lets insurers invest in ChiNext startups - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Insurance companies can now invest in firms listed on Shenzhen’s ChiNext board, the China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday, a move that may help insurers diversify their revenue streams and potentially bring more stability to the NASDAQ-like startup board.

Insurers should report to the China Insurance Regulatory Commission if their holdings reach or exceed 5 percent, it said, citing a CIRC statement.

Insurers may not invest in firms listed on the ChiNext board that are under investigation by regulators or those that have been punished or censured by regulators within a year, it said.

They must also avoid companies whose financial statements have failed to win the endorsement of auditors within the past year or firms that are suspected of manipulation, it said.

The ChiNext Composite Index ended Tuesday at 1,279.052 points, up roughly 80 percent from Jan. 7 last year. (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.