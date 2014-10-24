China's insurance watchdog encourages more overseas investment -Sec Times

SHANGHAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Chinese insurers with adequate investment expertise should increase their exposure to overseas assets to reduce risks from a slowing domestic economy, the official Securities Times reported on Friday, citing a senior official.

Chen Wenhui, vice-chairman of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC), told an industry conference on Thursday that Chinese insurers currently only invested one percent of their assets overseas, compared with a regulatory ceiling of 15 percent, leaving them with huge room for global asset allocation, the newspaper said.

However, Chen warned against a rush by all insurers to boost their offshore assets, saying only well-funded and capable companies should do so.

Over the next seven years, China’s insurance industry would accumulate about 20 trillion yuan ($3.27 trillion) worth of premiums that needed to be invested safely, he said.