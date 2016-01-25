FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China insurers' premium income hits $365 bln in 2015 - regulator
Sections
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 25, 2016 / 8:09 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-China insurers' premium income hits $365 bln in 2015 - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds more industry data)

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The premium income received by China’s insurance firms hit 2.4 trillion yuan ($364.85 billion) in 2015, up 20 percent from a year earlier, the industry regulator said on Monday.

Industry profits were estimated to be 282.36 billion yuan last year, an on-year rise of 38 percent, Chen Yingdong, a spokesman for the China Insurance Regulatory Commission, told reporters at a press conference in Beijing.

The sector made 780.36 billion yuan in investment returns using insurance funds last year, up 46 percent from 2014, Chen said. That represents an average rate of return of 7.56 percent.

China’s insurance industry, now ranked No.3 globally, also saw its total assets reach 12.4 trillion by the end of last year, Chen said. ($1 = 6.5781 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shu Zhang in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Richard Borsuk & Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.