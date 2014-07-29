FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China regulator mulls tighter controls on life insurers -media
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 29, 2014 / 1:52 AM / 3 years ago

China regulator mulls tighter controls on life insurers -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 29 (Reuters) - China’s insurance regulator is considering new measures that will brake firms’ capacity to launch life insurance plans in the rapidly growing industry as part of moves to reduce the risk of defaults in the sector, local media reported on Tuesday.

China Insurance Regulatory Commission will set requirements linking insurers’ capitalisation levels to the approval of new life insurance products, state-run Shanghai Securities News reported, citing unidentified industry sources.

In a bid to manage risks, the regulator will also ban firms from distorting the scope of their coverage, and from selling complex products that will be difficult for consumers to understand.

Rapid growth in China’s insurance industry and investment into risky local infrastructure and housing projects have weakened the position of smaller insurers in particular, according to Bernstein research.

Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.