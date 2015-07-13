Chinese reinsurer taps catastrophe bond market for $50 mln

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - GC Securities has sold a catastrophe bond with a principal value of $50 million on behalf of the China Property & Casualty Reinsurance Company and China Reinsurance Corp., the U.S. registered broker-dealer said on Monday.

The placement is the first instance of a Chinese insurer or reinsurer tapping the catastrophe bond market, GC Securities said in a statement.

Catastrophe bonds are used by insurers as a hedge against disasters and other costly events from hurricanes to lottery jackpots. A record $8 billion of new deals were launched in 2014. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar)