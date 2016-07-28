FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-China insurance industry profits drop 54 pct in first half
July 28, 2016 / 6:02 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-China insurance industry profits drop 54 pct in first half

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* H1 earnings fall to 105.6 bln yuan - regulator

* Return on investment slips 42 pct to 294.5 bln yuan (Adds details on investment return)

BEIJING, July 28 (Reuters) - China's insurance industry saw its first-half earnings slide 54 percent to 105.6 billion yuan ($15.9 billion), the country's insurance regulator said on Thursday, squeezed by falling investment returns.

Insurance companies' return on investment declined to 294.5 billion yuan, down 42 percent from a year earlier, Duan Haizhou, deputy head of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission's (CIRC) statistics management department, told reporters at a news conference.

Duan attributed the industry-wide lower investment return and profit to a gloomy stock market, decreasing interest rates and China's economic slowdown.

Insurance premium income reached 1.88 trillion yuan in the first half, up 37 percent from a year earlier, the CIRC said.

Insurance industry total assets rose 15 percent from the beginning of the year to 14.27 trillion yuan at end-June, it said.

$1 = 6.6610 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Shu Zhang and Elias Glenn; Editing by Sam Holmes and Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
