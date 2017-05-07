FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China insurance regulator says holes should be plugged
May 7, 2017 / 2:52 AM / 3 months ago

China insurance regulator says holes should be plugged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 7 (Reuters) - The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.

A sound regulatory system for companies should be established and supervision strengthened over the shareholder ownership structure and the authenticity of their funds, the commission said.

The statement comes amid a widespread regulatory crackdown on what is seen as the excessive use of universal life products by some insurers, and as China's central leadership moves to curb risk in the financial system.

The regulator vowed last month to improve its conduct and bring the market back to order after its chairman was placed under investigation and removed from his post for "serious disciplinary violations", a euphemism for corruption.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Stella Qiu; Editing by Nick Macfie

