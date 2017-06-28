BEIJING, June 28 The sales of China's universal
life insurance products dropped a hefty 59 percent year-on-year
during the first five months of the year, official data shows,
as the country's insurance regulator cracks down on aggressive
insurers in the market.
Life insurance companies generated 308.4 billion yuan
($45.36 billion) from products related to so-called universal
life in the Jan-May period, according to statistics released on
Wednesday on the website of the China Insurance Regulatory
Commission (CIRC).
The decline comes as CIRC intensifies its widespread
regulatory crackdown on the excessive use of universal life
products. A handful of insurance firms, which have issued
higher-yielding products to raise funds to acquire stakes in
market-listed companies, have been punished.
Anbang Life, a key part of Anbang Insurance Group Co
, one of China's most acquisitive firms overseas, was
barred in May from applying to issue new products for three
months.
Its chairman, Wu Xiaohui, was subsequently detained.
Last December, CIRC suspended Foresea Life, a unit of
financial conglomerate Baoneng Group, from selling universal
life insurance products until it addressed problems in how it
managed customer accounts and information.
The risk associated with the sale of universal life policies
will represent one of the key considerations in the assessment
of China's life insurance industry.
($1 = 6.7986 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller, editing by Louise
Heavens)