China raises ownership cap for domestic investors in insurers

SHANGHAI, April 16 (Reuters) - China’s insurance regulator said on Tuesday it had raised the ownership ceiling for domestic investors in insurance companies to 51 percent from 20 percent, potentially paving the way for cash-stripped insurers to raise capital.

The changes are aimed at “encouraging strategic investment, improving corporate governance and promoting steady development,” the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) said in a statement on its website.

Insurers, including market leader China Life Insurance Co Ltd , have seen their profits decline due to a slowing economy and investment losses incurred from a sluggish stock market.

Many insurers are starving for capital but there is a limit to how much they can raise through the debt market. The rule changes would make it easier to seek capital from existing shareholders, said Kenneth Yue, a Hong Kong-based analyst for CCB International Securities.

“This is good for insurance companies, smaller ones especially,” he added.

An investor must have at least 10 billion yuan in total assets and have held holdings in the insurance company for at least three years before being allowed to hold over 20 percent, CIRC said. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI and Clare Baldwin in HONG KONG; editing by Miral Fahmy)