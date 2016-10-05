FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
C.Suisse, JPMorgan, UBS picked as sponsors of $2 bln Zhong An HK IPO-IFR
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 5, 2016 / 4:56 AM / a year ago

C.Suisse, JPMorgan, UBS picked as sponsors of $2 bln Zhong An HK IPO-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chinese internet insurer Zhong An Online Property and Casualty Insurance has picked three banks as sponsors of a planned initial public offering in Hong Kong worth about $2 billion, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the deal.

Zhong An, backed by Chinese internet companies Tencent Holdings Ltd and Ant Financial, selected Credit Suisse, JPMorgan and UBS to lead the offering, expected to take place in 2017, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Zhong An didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment during a holiday week in mainland China. Credit Suisse, JPMorgan and UBS also didn't return Reuters' requests for comment. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.