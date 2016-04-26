FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China insurers rake in $185 bln in Q1 premiums, up 42 pct -regulator
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Financials
April 26, 2016 / 4:30 AM / a year ago

China insurers rake in $185 bln in Q1 premiums, up 42 pct -regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - China’s insurers raked in 1.2 trillion yuan ($185 billion) in premium income for the first quarter, an increase of 42 percent from a year ago, the country’s insurance regulator reported on Tuesday.

First quarter profits are forecast to decline by 55.3 percent over the same period last year, to 38.94 billion yuan, the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) said at a press conference held in Beijing.

At the end of this quarter, assets held by China’s insurers hit 14 trillion yuan.

The balance of funds reached 12 trillion yuan as of March 31, an increase of 7.3 percent from the beginning of the year, CIRC also said.

Stocks and securities investments accounted for 14.03 percent of the total, while bank deposits and bonds accounted for 55.78 percent.

$1 = 6.4926 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Sun Qizi in Beijing; Writing by Engen Tham; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
