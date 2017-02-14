BRIEF-Al Baraka Bank Egypt recieves $25 mln deposit from Misr Insurance
* Misr Insurance gives co $25 million deposit for a term of 7 years Source :(http://bit.ly/2l7VfVd) Further company coverage:
BEIJING Feb 14 The Chinese insurance sector's total premium income in 2016 rose 27.5 percent from a year earlier to 3.1 trillion yuan ($450.16 billion), the insurance regulator said on Tuesday.
The sector's total assets stood at 15.12 trillion yuan at the end of 2016, a 22.3 percent increase from the start of the year, according to a document released by the China Insurance Regulatory Commision ahead of a press conference in Beijing. ($1 = 6.8864 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* PREIT - At Magnolia mall in Florence, SC, Burlington will open in 4(th) quarter of 2017, following Sears' february 2017 closure
LONDON, Feb 15 World stocks rose to a whisker off all-time highs on Wednesday and the dollar rose for the 11th straight day following Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's flagging of a possible interest rate rise next month.