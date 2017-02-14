BEIJING Feb 14 The Chinese insurance sector's total premium income in 2016 rose 27.5 percent from a year earlier to 3.1 trillion yuan ($450.16 billion), the insurance regulator said on Tuesday.

The sector's total assets stood at 15.12 trillion yuan at the end of 2016, a 22.3 percent increase from the start of the year, according to a document released by the China Insurance Regulatory Commision ahead of a press conference in Beijing. ($1 = 6.8864 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)