UPDATE 1-China regulator says insurers can participate in Shanghai-HK stock link

(Adds background)

SHANGHAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - China's insurance regulator said on Thursday the country's insurance firms can buy and sell Hong Kong shares.

The move will give insurers "more flexibility in choosing investment targets," said the announcement posted on the official website of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC).

Previously, mainland insurers could invest in Hong Kong shares through a limited quota qualified domestic institutional investor scheme, but now they can do so via the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme.

China's insurance industry saw its first-half earnings slide 54 percent to 105.6 billion yuan ($15.9 billion), the CIRC said in July, squeezed by falling investment returns.

The step will help insurers take advantage of a recent rally in Hong Kong stocks, which advanced to a one-year closing high on 2 Sept. led by a burst of Chinese money flowing into the city's blue-chips at the fastest pace in nearly 1-1/2-years.