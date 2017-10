SHANGHAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Chinese insurers are allowed to invest in hybrid and convertible bonds, the country’s insurance regulator said on Thursday, in the latest reform aimed at broadening the investment scope of insurance firms.

The China Insurance Regulatory Commission also raised the ceiling on insurers’ investment in unsecured bonds, it said. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)