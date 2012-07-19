UPDATE 1-China broadens bond investment scope for insurers

(Adds detail)

SHANGHAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Chinese insurers are allowed to invest in hybrid and convertible bonds, the country’s insurance regulator said on Thursday, in the latest reform aimed at broadening the investment scope of insurance firms.

China’s financial regulators have been working in recent years to diversify the financial system away from reliance on bank lending to de-concentrate risk and improve capital allocation by developing a broader base of institutional investors.

The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) said in a statement it had also raised the ceiling on insurers’ investment in unsecured bonds to 50 percent of total assets from 20 percent previously.

In May, the CIRC allowed insurers to buy unsecured corporate bonds via an underwriters’ book-building process. Previously, insurers were restricted to purchasing unsecured bonds issued via open auction.

The bond investment rules are part of the CIRC’s efforts to broaden the investment pipeline for Chinese insurers, whose investment have mainly been in domestic government bonds.

State media have reported that the regulator is also considering allowing insurers to conduct margin trading, short selling and trading in financial derivatives both abroad and domestically.

The report also indicated regulators are considering a relaxation of rules governing overseas investment, and private equity and real estate investment. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Ron Popeski)