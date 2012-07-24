China to let insurers boost PE investment-draft rules

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, July 24 (Reuters) - China plans to double the amount insurers can invest in private equity and allow them to trade financial derivatives both at home and abroad as part of efforts to broaden their investment scope, according to a set of draft regulations seen by Reuters.

Insurers will be permitted to invest up to 10 percent of their total assets in private equity, compared with 5 percent previously, according to rules drafted by the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC). That would potentially unleash about $50 billion worth of fresh capital into unlisted firms.

Insurers will also be allowed to trade index futures and conduct margin trading and short selling in China. In addition, the insurance watchdog has for the first time detailed the types of overseas financial instruments, including derivatives, that insurers are allowed to trade.

The new rules, which were drafted after a meeting of CIRC officials in Dalian last month, are the latest in a series of rule changes by the regulator to expand and diversify the types of investments insurers are able to make.

Chinese insurers currently have around 35 percent of their assets in cash and deposits, according to boutique investment bank and broker-dealer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They have been seeking to widen their investment scope to improve returns.

Some details of the proposed rule changes leaked in local media last month.