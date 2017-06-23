(Corrects Reuters instrument code for Weibo in para 7)
SINGAPORE, June 22 China has told three major
web portals to shut down their video and audio streaming
services, saying they carry politically-related material that
breaks state rules and social commentary which incites negative
opinions.
China keeps a close watch over the internet, deleting
comments on social media it deems harmful and blocking popular
foreign websites including Google and Facebook.
It has defended tight controls as necessary to ensure
national security and social stability.
China's Twitter-like service Sina Weibo, popular online
video site ACFUN and news portal Ifeng.com will have to stop
video streaming services that violate the country's regulations,
the TV and film watchdog said on Thursday.
It did not give any specific timeframe for when these
programmes should be taken down and whether the move was
permanent.
"This will provide a clean and clear Internet space for the
wide number of online users," the State Administration of Press,
Publication, Radio, Film and Television said in a brief
statement on its website.
Weibo Corp said it was communicating with relevant
government authorities to understand the scope of the notice and
will also evaluate the impact of the government's move on its
operations and its administrative options.
ACFUN and Ifeng.com were not immediately available for
comment.
China's Internet shares tumbled after news of the clampdown
with Weibo Corp's down 9 percent, while SINA Corp,
which has a stake in Weibo, fell 6 percent.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)