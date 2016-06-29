FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to get new head of internet regulator -Bloomberg
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 29, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

China to get new head of internet regulator -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 29 (Reuters) - The director of China's internet regulator plans to step down and will be replaced by one of his deputies, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Lu Wei, who heads the Cyberspace Administration of China, told a meeting on Tuesday that one of his deputies, Xu Lin, would soon replace him, Bloomberg said, citing an anonymous source.

The regulator did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment.

The Chinese government exercises widespread controls over the internet and has sought to codify that policy in law.

Officials say internet restrictions, including the blocking of popular foreign sites like Google and Facebook, are needed to ensure security in the face of rising threats, such as terrorism.

Foreign governments and business groups have pointed to restrictions on the internet as a broader trade issue. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
