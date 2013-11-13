Group of China Internet firms say to sue Baidu over copyright violations

BEIJING, Nov 13 (Reuters) - A group including Chinese Internet firms Tencent Holdings and Sohu.Com Inc as well as a top U.S. film industry body said on Wednesday it is seeking 300 million yuan ($49.2 million) in damages from China’s Baidu Inc and others for copyright violation.

The group, which also includes Youku Tudou Inc, Dalian Wanda Group and the Motion Picture Association of America, said in a statement that Baidu and others had been using an automated process to obtain content from the other companies.

Baidu was not immediately available for comment.