China's CICC seeks up to $810 mln in Hong Kong IPO - IFR

HONG KONG, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China International Capital Corp (CICC), one of China’s biggest investment banks, plans to raise up to HK$6.28 billion ($810 million) from a Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Friday, citing sources with direct knowledge of the deal.

CICC will sell the shares in an indicative range of HK$9.12-$10.28 per share, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported, citing one of the sources.

CICC has already secured $400 million-500 million in initial cornerstone investments for the deal, IFR said, citing another source.

A spokeswoman for CICC declined to comment.