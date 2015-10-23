FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's CICC seeks up to $810 mln in Hong Kong IPO - IFR
October 23, 2015 / 3:23 AM / 2 years ago

China's CICC seeks up to $810 mln in Hong Kong IPO - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China International Capital Corp (CICC), one of China’s biggest investment banks, plans to raise up to HK$6.28 billion ($810 million) from a Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Friday, citing sources with direct knowledge of the deal.

CICC will sell the shares in an indicative range of HK$9.12-$10.28 per share, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported, citing one of the sources.

CICC has already secured $400 million-500 million in initial cornerstone investments for the deal, IFR said, citing another source.

A spokeswoman for CICC declined to comment.

$1 = 7.7499 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Ken Wang and Fiona Lau of IFR; Additional reporting by Shu Zhang; Writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

