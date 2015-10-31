FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2015 / 5:04 AM / 2 years ago

China investment bank CICC prices HK IPO at top of range - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China International Capital Corp (CICC) has priced its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at the top end of a HK$9.12 to HK$10.28 ($1.2-$1.3) indicative price range, IFR reported, citing people close to the deal.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, had reported that CICC, one of China’s biggest investment banks, plans to raise up to HK$6.28 billion ($810 million) from a Hong Kong initial public offering.

CICC executives were not immediately available to comment.

$1 = 7.7505 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Editing by Miral Fahmy

