Police take "coercive measures" against China P2P lender Ezubao
December 16, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

Police take "coercive measures" against China P2P lender Ezubao

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Police in China’s capital said “coercive measures” had been taken against individuals at peer-to-peer (P2P) lender Ezubao, using a euphemism that generally refers to detention.

Beijing police also said they had frozen assets as part of an investigation into the company, according to a posting on its official microblog on Wednesday. Police in Guangdong province also said that similar measures had been taken against Ezubao.

Ezubao, China’s largest P2P platform by lending figures, is being investigated for suspected illegal business activities, the official Xinhua news agency reported last week.

Attempts by Reuters to reach Ezubao by telephone were not answered. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

