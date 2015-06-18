FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China May FDI rises 7.8 pct y/y
June 18, 2015

China May FDI rises 7.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - China’s foreign direct investment in May increased 7.8 percent to 57.4 billion yuan ($9.25 billion) from a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry did not provide a growth figure in dollar tems.

In the first five months of the year, FDI grew 10.5 percent from a year earlier to 331.0 billion yuan.

Non-financial outbound direct investment increased 47.4 percent to 278.4 billion yuan over the same period. ($1 = 6.2082 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tina Qiao; Editing By Nicholas Heath & Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
