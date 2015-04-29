FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-China considering allowing Chinese individuals in Shanghai FTZ to invest abroad in H1- sources
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 29, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-China considering allowing Chinese individuals in Shanghai FTZ to invest abroad in H1- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline, changing to upper case)

BEIJING, April 29 (Reuters) - China is considering launching a trial scheme that would allow Chinese individuals in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone to invest in overseas markets directly for the first time, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The programme, known as the Qualified Domestic Individual Investor programme, or QDII2, is part of measures jointly proposed by the Shanghai government, the central bank and regulators to promote capital account convertibility and international use of the yuan.

The People’s Bank of China, the central bank, did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. (Reporting by Li Zheng and Nick Heath; Writing by Lu Jianxin; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.