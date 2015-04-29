UPDATE 1-China may let individuals in Shanghai FTZ invest abroad in H1 -sources

(Adds detail, background)

BEIJING, April 29 (Reuters) - China may launch a trial scheme soon that would allow Chinese individuals in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone to invest in overseas markets directly for the first time, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The programme, known as the Qualified Domestic Individual Investor programme, or QDII2, is among measures jointly proposed by the Shanghai government, the central bank and regulators to promote capital account convertibility and greater international use of the yuan.

“Preparations (for QDII2) have been going on for two years, and implementation should be quite soon,” one source close to the Chinese central bank told Reuters.

“Everything is ready and it’s almost certain that the programme will be launched in the first half of this year.”

The People’s Bank of China, the central bank, did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

The sources said qualified individuals would be able to invest in overseas markets without foreign exchange restrictions but regulators may set a combined limit for how much these investors could trade outside China.

Individuals would be required to offer certificates of their income to prevent potential money laundering or illegal transfers of assets, the sources said.

The long-expected QDII2 promises to give Chinese individuals greater options to diversify investments, although limiting the scheme to the Shanghai FTZ may check the number of people able to access the programme, analysts have said.

Individuals are now permitted to buy a maximum equivalent of $50,000 of foreign currency per year.

China set up the Shanghai FTZ in September 2013 as a venue to conduct experiments in economic reforms, in particular in the financial sector.

The government last month approved the formation of another three free trade zones -- in the city of Tianjin, southeastern Fujian province, and southern Guangdong province.

Beijing plans to take a giant step towards making the yuan more convertible by extending a pilot scheme allowing the currency to be traded with few restrictions to all its free trade zones, before taking the scheme nationwide later this year, sources have said.

The Qualified Domestic Individual Investor programme is known as QDII2 to differentiate it from the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor programme, which is known as QDII.