China to increase France RQFII quota "when appropriate" -joint document
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 18, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

China to increase France RQFII quota "when appropriate" -joint document

BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China will increase France’s Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota “when appropriate”, the two countries said in a document distributed at a briefing in Beijing on Friday.

France said it welcomed the recent completion of a new quota process and “looks forward” to the prompt finalisation of pending processes, according to the document.

The RQFII programme is the yuan-denominated version of the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme which was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets.

Reporting by Kevin Yao

