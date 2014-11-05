FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China eyes easing rules on foreign investment
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

China eyes easing rules on foreign investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - China is working to loosen restrictions on foreign investment in certain sectors to improve the efficiency of its domestic companies and bring in new technologies, the country’s top regulator said late on Tuesday.

It would issue new draft rules, a revision of an existing list, which would cut the number of sectors where China limits foreign investment to 35 from the current 79, opening up areas such as steel, oil refining, paper making and premium spirits, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said.

The NDRC said that the measures were aimed at adapting to a more globalised economy and would help China actively hasten its “opening up” process and improve transparency.

Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.