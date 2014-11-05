China eyes easing rules on foreign investment

SHANGHAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - China is working to loosen restrictions on foreign investment in certain sectors to improve the efficiency of its domestic companies and bring in new technologies, the country’s top regulator said late on Tuesday.

It would issue new draft rules, a revision of an existing list, which would cut the number of sectors where China limits foreign investment to 35 from the current 79, opening up areas such as steel, oil refining, paper making and premium spirits, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said.

The NDRC said that the measures were aimed at adapting to a more globalised economy and would help China actively hasten its “opening up” process and improve transparency.