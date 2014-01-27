S.Korea c.bank says China QFII quota increased by $300 mln

SEOUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank said on Monday that China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange would allow it to invest an additional $300 million in Chinese stocks under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (QFII) scheme.

The central bank won initial approval in the QFII program in March 2012 with a quota of $300 million.

China granted $3.4 billion in fresh quotas to licensed overseas institutional investors this month as of Jan. 27, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) on Monday.