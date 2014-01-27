FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea c.bank says China QFII quota increased by $300 mln
January 27, 2014

S.Korea c.bank says China QFII quota increased by $300 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank said on Monday that China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange would allow it to invest an additional $300 million in Chinese stocks under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (QFII) scheme.

The central bank won initial approval in the QFII program in March 2012 with a quota of $300 million.

China granted $3.4 billion in fresh quotas to licensed overseas institutional investors this month as of Jan. 27, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) on Monday.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill

