Templeton's Mobius says MSCI's decision on China A-shares was right

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - MSCI’s decision not to include China’s A-shares in its benchmark emerging markets equity index was the right move for investors, veteran emerging markets investor Mark Mobius said on Thursday.

U.S. index provider MSCI Inc said on Tuesday that China had to further liberalise its capital markets before its domestic stocks, called A-shares, could be included in one of MSCI’s global benchmarks.

The move surprised some investors, who thought A-shares would be included, and sent mainland stocks lower on the first day of trading after the announcement.

But Mark Mobius, Executive Chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets Group, said MSCI ought to be “congratulated”.

“It is a very responsible way of behaving,” said Mobius, who manages around $40 billion.

“I am on the record as saying A-shares should be in the index, because now finally in the last few months we have been able to invest. But there remain many barriers.”

One was the question of capital gains tax, said Mobius, despite Beijing suspending it for foreign investors.

“We don’t want this axe over our head with the possibility of this capital gains (tax) being imposed,” he told journalists during a briefing in London.

Some $1.7 trillion of investor money is benchmarked against MSCI’s emerging market indexes, according to data from June 2014. For China, inclusion in the index could over time bring an estimated $400 billion into its stock markets and would help in its drive to internationalise the yuan currency.

Speaking about investing in Saudi Arabia ahead of the Gulf state opening its $566 billion bourse to foreign investors on Monday, Mobius said he would stick to the current system of investing through participatory notes, or P-notes.

“They say they are opening the market, but in reality it is a very, very restricted opening, there are lots of ifs ... nd buts when it comes to actually making direct investments,” he said.

The Saudi stock market is one of the last major bourses to open up to foreign investors. But regulatory obstacles and uncertainty about the size of fund inflows have deterred foreign firms from undertaking any quick build-up. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)