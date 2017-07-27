Overseas entities held $132.4 bln of China bonds at end-June - c.bank

BEIJING, July 27 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Thursday that overseas entities held 892.1 billion yuan ($132.41 billion) of domestic bonds as of end-June, up from 830.2 billion yuan at end-March.

Overseas entities also held 868.04 billion yuan of domestic equities at the end of June, compared with 776.8 billion yuan at the end of the first quarter, according to data from the People's Bank of China.

Such entities had 817.66 billion yuan of outstanding domestic loans as of end-June, up from end-March's 699.55 billion yuan, it said.

Overseas entities held 1,180.97 billion yuan of domestic deposits at the end of June, compared with 924.2 bln yuan in end-March. ($1 = 6.7376 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)