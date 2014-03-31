FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-China raises foreign institutional investor quota by $4.5 bln in March
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 31, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-China raises foreign institutional investor quota by $4.5 bln in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects amount of rise in headline and first paragraph to $4.5 bln, from $85.9 billion)

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - China granted $4.5 billion in fresh quotas to licensed overseas institutional investors in March, data released on Monday by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed.

Some $53.6 billion was outstanding under the dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme at the end of March, and 200.5 billion yuan ($32.3 billion) was outstanding under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) programme.

Institutional investors need to apply for a licence from the securities regulator to seek investment quotas from the foreign exchange regulator.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For a graphic on China’s QFII approvals, click:

link.reuters.com/fyp24v

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> ($1 = 6.2122 Chinese yuan) (China economics team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.